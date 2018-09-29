How to Watch Southern Mississippi vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

No. 10 Auburn host Southern Mississippi on Saturday, Sept. 29 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

Auburn (3-1, 1-1 in SEC) enters the matchup coming off a 34-3 win against Arkansas. The Tigers bounced back from a last-second 22-21 defeat against conference rival LSU. Despite Auburn rushing for just 91 yards and quarterback Jarett Stidham tallying 134 pass yards, the Tigers came away with a lopsided win.

Southern Miss (2-1) is coming off a 40-22 win over Rice last week. The Golden Eagles boast the eighth-best passing offense in the nation (353.7 pass yards per game) and are powered by junior quarterback Jack Abraham. He has thrown for 1,048 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions in three games this season.

The meeting will mark the 23rd all-time between the two programs and the first since 2008. Auburn leads the head-to-head series 17-5.

Here's how to watch Saturday's contest:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: Watch online with WatchESPN.

Next three games:

Auburn: vs. No. 23 Mississippi State, 10/6; at Tennessee, 10/13; vs. Ole Miss, 10/20

Southern Miss: @ North Texas, 10/13; vs. UTSA, 10/20; vs. Charlotte, 10/27