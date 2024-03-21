How to watch South Africa vs Andorra: TV channel and live stream for FIFA Series game today

South Africa take on Andorra tonight in their first match since picking up a bronze third-placed medal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The game is being held in Algeria and is part of the newly launched FIFA Series, a round of games designed to allow countries from different federations to take on nations they would not otherwise face.

The world football governing body hopes the FIFA Series will "allow more international football interaction, making a concrete contribution to global football development".

South Africa are also due to take on Algeria and Bolivia. Here’s how to watch tonight’s game.

How to watch South Africa vs Andorra

TV channel: The match will be broadcast on free-to-air TV channel SABC Sport in South Africa.

Those watching in Algeria, where the game is being held, will be able to watch on TV 6. The game has not been selected for UK coverage.

Live stream: The game is available to SABC subscribers via online platform SABC+.

