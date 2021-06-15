Watch sons of Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz hit no-doubt home runs

WATCH: Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz's sons hit no-doubt homers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

That's clear when watching Manuelito (Manny) Ramirez and D'Angelo Ortiz -- the sons of Boston Red Sox greats Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz -- swing the bat. Both recently have shown off power at the plate reminiscent of their legendary fathers.

Ramirez, 18, crushed a no-doubt home run last week with a beautiful right-handed swing almost identical to the former Red Sox left fielder. Ortiz, 16, stepped into the batters box opposite of his dad, but he produced similar results.

Watch Ramirez and Ortiz's homers below:

16-year-old D'Angelo Ortiz saw 18-year-old Manny Ramirez Jr. homer the other day and had to keep pace today. PS: I don't think I've ever felt older than I do right now. pic.twitter.com/GV4S9D6KbP — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) June 15, 2021

Like father(s), like son(s).

Both the young Manny and Ortiz are currently uncommitted as part of the 2022 recruiting class. Expect both to garner plenty of attention from colleges, or to be drafted straight out of high school, if they continue to provide flashbacks of two of the best hitters in Red Sox history.