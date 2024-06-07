Watch: Sonoma Raceway features 12 turns, Interview with track GM Brian Flynn

Brian Flynn joined Speedway Motorsports as the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Sonoma Raceway in August of 2023.

From 2009 until 2018, Flynn served as CEO of Petty Holdings LLC, which included RPDE and Petty Enterprises where Flynn served as president of the NASCAR race team from 2000-2005.

Since 2018, Flynn has served as CEO of Marty Snider and Associates, a video production company based in Charlotte that specializes in marketing, commercial and public relations projects for clients such as NBC Sports, Smithfield Foods and FedEx.

A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Flynn was a two-sport varsity athlete in football and baseball and is a member of the Penn Baseball Hall of Fame.

