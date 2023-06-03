WATCH: Some of Sonny Jurgensen’s best throws

When you think of some of the best players and most influential figures of the Washington NFL franchise’s 90-year history, quarterback Sonny Jurgensen is one of the first names that comes to mind.

Jurgensen began his career up north with the hated Philadelphia Eagles, where he played for seven seasons. He was traded to Washington in 1964, and the rest is history. Jurgensen played 11 seasons for the then-Redskins, finishing his career with 255 touchdowns and a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983.

When Jurgensen was done playing, he’d move into the broadcast booth, eventually teaming with fellow Hall of Famer Sam Huff and Frank Herzog to form a legendary trio that called games during the franchise’s glory years. Jurgensen retired from the broadcast booth in 2019.

The team finally retired Jurgensen’s number during Washington’s Week 18 win over the Dallas Cowboys in January.

On Friday, the official NFL Twitter account shared a video of Jurgensen, showing some of the best passes of his legendary career. Check out the first pass.

“Sonny Jurgensen is him. He’s like that. One of one. Built different.” – people in the 60s and 70s, probably (via @NFLLegacy) pic.twitter.com/980Jt6MVFs — NFL (@NFL) June 2, 2023

Talk to any old-school Washington fan, and you’ll come away with a better understanding of Jurgensen’s greatness. How many quarterbacks could do what Jurgensen could do during that era? Not many.

It’s always a good day to celebrate Sonny Jurgensen.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire