WATCH: Soap box derby for differently abled racers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A special needs soap box derby race got off the starting line on Sunday morning.

It was at the Cleveland Soap Box Derby track at West 49th Street and state Route 2 near downtown Cleveland.

The free event was open to special needs children and adults and also offered lunch to all racers and their families.

“We’re always looking for special needs kids that want to have an exciting day and share it with us in Cleveland on the track here,” said Tim Sopkovich, chief of police in Brunswick Hills Township and the president of Cleveland Warthogs MC, a group of local police, firefighters and EMS workers that sponsored the race.

“I think the highlight is just having the parents just sit back and have their children race and have a good time and go down the hill,” he said. “All the kids are having a good time.”

Racers were expected to be paired with “experienced” co-pilots for a race in the derby’s specially designed dual-controlled cars.

The first- and second-place winners are expected to represent Cleveland in the National Super Kids Championship in July in Akron.

The event was sponsored by Cleveland Soap Box Derby; Cleveland Warthogs MC; Beverage Distributors Inc.; and Aramark.

