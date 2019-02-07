Watch: Snedeker makes birdie from Pebble's ... beach at 18

It's not often on the PGA Tour that you find yourself standing on the edge of the Pacific Ocean attempting to navigate your golf ball back onto the correct side of a sea wall.

But, if you're there, you might as well make birdie.

That's what Brandt Snedeker did from this certainly ridiculous position Thursday on Pebble Beach's iconic par-5 18th.

Beach golf. 🏖⛳️



The best birdie you will see all day.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/foSCjq0ZS0



— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 7, 2019

The birdie capped off a bogey-free 3-under 69 for Snedeker, who won the AT&T Pro-Am back in 2013.