WATCH: Sneak peek inside Michigan football facilities

If you follow Michigan football recruiting, you’ve seen the pictures — recruits posing in front of a wall of shoes, or in front of a brick wall with a lighted Jordan brand symbol. The Wolverines were the first football team to sport the Nike imprint, starting in 2016, and the mixture of iconic brands isn’t something that the program shies away from.

But what does it all look like? Of course, these are all practical locations inside of Schembechler Hall, areas that most people don’t get to see.

WXYZ’s sports director, Brad Galli, interviews head coach Jim Harbaugh every Monday for their weekly one-on-one, and while those interviews for the past three years have taken place inside the Al Glick Fieldhouse, he and Harbaugh decided on something different.

Harbaugh took Galli for a short tour of the facilities, showing off the shoe wall, the corridor, and why it was designed the way it was, before giving a more insider view of the biggest weight room in college football. It’s a rare glimpse inside of where the team is actually forged — from recruiting to strength and conditioning.

Check out the video below.

