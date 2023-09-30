WATCH: Snaxx takes it baxx for the pick-six to get Arkansas back in the game

After a disasterous end to the first half, Arkansas needed just one play to get back into the game Saturday.

Lorando Johnson, who goes by the nickname Snaxx, intercepted Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson on the first play of the second half and returned the pick for a touchdown to pull Arkansas within four points, 17-13.

Johnson had torched the Arkansas secondary in the first half to the tune of two touchdowns and 169 yards passing. His two-yard touchdown pass to Earnest Crownover with 13 seconds left in the half built A&M’s lead to two scores at that point.

The Aggies received the kickoff in the second half, too, threatening to make it a three-score game before Johnson’s pick-six.

Johnson, the team’s starting nickel back, had seven tackles and a pass break-up in four games with the Razorbacks after transferring from Baylor in the offseason.

Arkansas defense now made Max Johnson NOT look like a top 5 QB in the SEC Razorback DB Lorando Johnson Pick Six to open the second half gives the Hogs life. pic.twitter.com/XIxGNmjq5I — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) September 30, 2023

