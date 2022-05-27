Watch 'Slowest Pitch On Record' To Make A Batter Miss In Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs shortstop Andrelton Simmons apparently set a Major League Baseball record on Thursday ― but he probably won’t include it in his career highlights. (Watch the video below.)

Simmons filled in at pitcher during a 20-5 loss to the Cincinnati Reds and served up lollipops. One of them ― a 44.9 mph lob ― actually made Kyle Farmer swing and miss.

The toss was the “slowest pitch on record to get a whiff in MLB history!” analytics firm Codify wrote on Twitter.

Farmer eventually hit a single off Simmons and the Reds notched five runs off the emergency reliever, USA Today’s For the Win noted. His velocity dipped to as low as 39 mph.

Simmons’ mound appearance follows a recent mop-up job by probable Hall of Fame slugger Albert Pujols, who surrendered two home runs to the San Francisco Giants on May 15 but still managed to get the last three outs for the St. Louis Cardinals in a 15-6 victory.

“A dream come true,” said Pujols, who might head to Cooperstown with a 36 ERA.

