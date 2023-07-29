Watch: Slow-motion replay of Joe Burrow’s ‘calf injury’

Easily the worst part of sports – but training camp in particular – are injuries, especially non-contact ones. This seems to be the case in the Queen City of Cincinnati, as Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field.

During a play, Burrow was clearly seen hobbling on one foot as his right leg seemed to be injured. The Bengals declared it was a right calf strain, but on a closer look it sure looks like his knee is hurting.

Joe burrow leg injury close up slow motion watch knee pop on 2nd step pic.twitter.com/F4nRNhDBGX — blue star 812 (@bluestar812) July 27, 2023

Burrow is tough, but has dealt with knee injuries in the past. A torn ACL of his left knee ended his rookie season prematurely.

The Seahawks travel to Cincinnati in Week 6, following their bye, to play the Bengals.

