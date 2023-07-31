WATCH: Skyy Moore takes direct-snap at Chiefs’ rainy Monday practice

Head coach Andy Reid didn’t let rain at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Monday practice session spoil his fun. Instead of sticking to the basics on the slick field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Reid elected to run some plays out of the wildcat formation, which featured receiver Skyy Moore under center.

Kansas City Sports Network got a video of the unconventional look on Monday and posted it to Twitter just before the Chiefs’ workout session ended.

While Reid is well-known as a trickster with his innovative offensive design, it is hard to tell just how often this novel strategy will rear its head during the Chiefs’ 2023 campaign.

For his part, Moore looked like a capable wildcat quarterback in this rep on Monday, quickly getting to the edge against Kansas City’s defense. However, due to the rain on the field, the Chiefs defenders were playing at half-speed during the team’s offensive snaps as they sought to limit their chances of injury during the weather-shortened workout to start their week.

