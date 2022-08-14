WATCH: Skylar Thompson’s first NFL TD goes to Lynn Bowden Jr.

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson got the start in the team’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Tua Tagovailoa sitting out and Teddy Bridgewater watching from the sidelines.

Thompson had a solid performance in the first half, hitting his receivers in stride and not making many mistakes, something that he was lauded for during his training camp.

Late in the second quarter, after defensive back Elijah Campbell put the offense in good field position with an interception, Thompson found wide receiver Lynn Bowden wide open in the end zone for his first touchdown as a professional quarterback.

The score and extra point brought Miami within one of Tampa Bay, and a strip sack returned for a touchdown two plays later gave them the lead.

