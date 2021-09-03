WATCH: Sixers star Ben Simmons dominates on offense in open gym run

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is an All-Star for a reason. The guy makes brilliant plays on a nightly basis, he makes a huge impact on the floor without scoring big numbers, and he’s an elite defender.

However, the one glaring weakness in his game continues to be his lack of offensive production. In the half-court offense, he is deemed ineffective at times as opposing teams can keep him out of the paint and he won’t punish that by taking a jump shot.

At this point, Simmons has asked for a trade from the organization and now is the time for the Sixers to find the best trade for them. As for the 25-year old 3-time All-Star, he continues to work on his game throughout the summer and Friday was no exception.

His trainer, Chris Johnson, posted another open gym run of Simmons as he was splashing triples and knocking down tough jumpers. He showed off parts of his game that the Sixers don’t really see in games and it was impressive.

This continues to be the most frustrating issue with Simmons. It’s clear that he can knock down shots like these ones as he has the talent and the skill to do so, but he refuses to take any of these looks in a game. If he were to ever pull this out in a game, he takes the next step forward as an elite player and the Sixers wouldn’t be looking to trade him.

Alas, he refuses to do so and it has turned into a messy situation in Philadelphia.