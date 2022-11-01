WATCH: Sione Takitaki forces second Joe Burrow turnover of the game vs. Bengals

The Cleveland Browns have forced a second turnover of the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals. First, it was an A.J. Green interception, and now linebacker Sione Takitaki has forced a fumble on quarterback Joe Burrow, strip-sacking him in the second quarter.

Getting massive reps at MIKE linebacker with both Jacob Phillips and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out today, Takitaki is playing with his hair on fire. Playing out the rest of an expiring contract, Takitaki may be playing himself into an extension and potentially the long-term MIKE job beyond 2022.

The Browns now look to go up two scores with the second half coming to a close.

SIONE TAKITAKI MAKING PLAYS! 👋pic.twitter.com/5deBKFkjPa — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) November 1, 2022

