Watch: Simpson notches first hole-in-one on Tour at WMPO

As far as first time holes-in-one go, the Waste Management Phoenix Open at rowdy TPC Scottsdale has to be up there as one of the more ideal venues, considering it has one of the most famous par 3s in the country.

But while Webb Simpson did get lucky to card his first ace on the PGA Tour on Saturday, he wasn't quite that lucky to notch it at the famed par-3 16th stadium hole. Instead, it came four holes earlier at the par-3 12th.

Simpson, who is coming off a third-place finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii last month, confidently picks up the tee before the ball even finds the green.

On one of the wildest days of the PGA Tour schedule, the Saturday at the "People's Open", Simpson delivered a giant spark to vault him into a tie for the lead.