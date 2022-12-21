WATCH: Side-by-side videos of Tyler Bass game winner, Sean McDermott

The Bills and Dolphins played to the tuned of an emotional 32-29 contest in Week 15 which saw the home team win.

The elements and everything on the line made it a long evening for Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

He put all of his emotions on display in the game-winning moment.

With only seconds remaining, Tyler Bass knocked in the game-winning kick. What was McDermott doing in that same moment? He was barely able to watch.

Check out McDermott’s side-by-side reaction to the score via NFL Films below:

This win meant everything to McDermott, @tbass_xvi and the Bills 🫶 pic.twitter.com/pSonzCe3sn — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) December 19, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire