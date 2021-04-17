Watch: Si Woo Kim’s birdie putt finally dropped at RBC Heritage, but it didn’t count

Tim Schmitt
·1 min read
He watched. And waited. And watched some more.

And finally, Si Woo Kim’s birdie putt fell. Yet in the end, he still made par.

Kim’s putt from off the green on the third hole during Saturday’s third round of the RBC Heritage came in on a perfect line. And it had what looked like the perfect speed, covering just over 32 feet before it took a quick turn at the end.

But the ball came to rest just on the edge of the cup, and Kim waited for a bit, watching in awe with playing partner Matt Kuchar that it didn’t fall.

It took a minute, but finally, the ball did fall in the hole, drawing an ovation from those following the group. Kim smiled wide, as did Kuchar.

But soon after, a rules official had to come over to give Kim the bad news — the ball had taken too long to drop and he was assessed a penalty stroke.

Kim continued to shine, posting consecutive birdies on the following two holes, but that stroke certainly could have helped his case as he tried to move into the top 10 at Harbour Town. He currently sits 47th in the Official World Golf Ranking and at No. 42 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

