Watch: A shot so good it makes Hideki Matsuyama clap for himself

Hideki Matsuyama's hands are usually seen flying off the club handle, post-impact, as he one-arm-finishes his swing.

Sometimes it's a bad shot, sometimes it's awesome. You never know with Matsuyama.

But there was no doubt as to how Matsuyama felt about his approach shot at the par-4 11th in Round 1 of the Wyndham Championship. Coming in from the right rough and finishing 15 feet from the hole, Matsuyama was so pleased he even applauded himself.

A shot so good Hideki had to applaud himself. 👏 pic.twitter.com/mdNQ4ApCaY — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 12, 2021

Unfortunately, Matsuyama couldn't convert the birdie putt. Great shot, though.