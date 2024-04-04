Advertisement

Watch Shohei Ohtani's first home run as a Dodger

Iliana Limón Romero
·1 min read
6
Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches the ball after hitting against the Giants Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

The Times is tracking every Shohei Ohtani home run this season.

Ohtani broke out of a minor slump to deliver his first homer, measuring 430 feet, at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night against the Giants.

Take a closer look at his first homer as a Dodger:

Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.