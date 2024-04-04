Watch Shohei Ohtani's first home run as a Dodger

Shohei Ohtani hit his first home run as a Dodger on Wednesday night against the Giants at Dodger Stadium. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The Times is tracking every Shohei Ohtani home run this season.

Ohtani broke out of a minor slump to deliver his first homer, measuring 430 feet, at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night against the Giants.

Take a closer look at his first homer as a Dodger:

THE FIRST OF MANY FOR SHOHEI OHTANI. pic.twitter.com/6x0zye1GnZ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 4, 2024

