Watch: Shohei Ohtani smashes 493-foot homer, shatters record during Angels loss

Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after hitting a home run during the sixth inning the Angels' loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in Anaheim Friday. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Shohei Ohtani is that guy.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Ohtani sent Tommy Henry’s one-and-0 slider 493 feet into the night at Angel Stadium on Friday.

It was the deepest home run of Ohtani’s career, surpassing the 470-foot shot he hit against the Kansas City Royals on June 8, 2021, at Angel Stadium.

“I hear of all these 500-[foot] shots that guys hit in the past. I don’t think I’m ever gonna see one because if I see one hit farther than the one I saw tonight,” manager Phil Nevin said. “The calculations before and now are different, but I don’t think there’s a ball that can be hit farther than that one.

“Awesome.”

The shot added to Ohtani’s growing list of career achievements. Aside from leading all of baseball with 30 home runs, he hit 15 of those shots this month. His 15 June home runs put him in a four-way tie for most American League home runs hit in the month.

The other three? Babe Ruth (1930), Bob Johnson (1934) and Roger Maris (1961).

Ohtani also joined Sammy Sosa as the only other player to hit 30 home runs and steal 10 bases before July. Sosa did so in 1998.

Ohtani's home run Friday night was the farthest hit in a major league park this season. New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton hit a home run in April that was tracked at 485 feet.

“He’s just, like, one of the strongest humans on Earth,” said pitcher Patrick Sandoval, who watched Ohtani's home run in awe with the rest of the team in the dugout. “It’s a surprise, but then at the same time it’s not a surprise. It’s ‘wow,’ but we find ourselves saying ‘wow’ a lot.”

Ohtani's shot traveled so far and disappeared so quickly that following the game, several members of the media were still debating where the ball actually landed.

And across baseball, there was shock. Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts told The Times' Mike DiGiovanna after learning of the home run: "He's not human ... he's an android."

Ohtani followed the bomb by scoring again in the bottom of the eighth inning, driven in after Anthony Rendon — who returned from the injured list ahead of Friday’s game — grounded out.

Friday's loss went to Angels starter Griffin Canning, who gave up five earned runs on three hits, four walks and nine batters struck out during six innings.

Most of the damage happened in the top of the second inning, when Canning gave up a grand slam to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. After the grand slam, Canning did not allow another run to score.

“My college coach used to call it a ‘bloody nose pitcher,’” Canning said after the game. “You get punched in the face and then you’re kind of ready to go compete. A little bit of that tonight, but it is what it is.

Added Canning of Ohtani’s home run: “That was like Barry Bonds territory in the World Series.”

