Watch Sherrone Moore talk Michigan football for 30 minutes at SMSB

DETROIT — For the first time, Sherrone Moore made an appearance at the annual recruiting camp, SoundMind SoundBody, as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. And after speaking to campers, he did what Michigan football head coaches usually do: speak to us in the media.

Moore was more than generous with his time, speaking with the media, answering questions, for 30 minutes. He was asked about numerous things including the transfer portal, NIL, the changes coming with revenue sharing, position battles, his first few months as the head coach, and more.

You can watch all 30 minutes right here at WolverinesWire below.

Moore has now been on the job for four months and he has a solid handle on the direction of the team.

