WATCH: Sherrone Moore on Rich Eisen Show, how he became a football coach

It’s been an incredible journey for new Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore, going from being a tight ends coach at Central Michigan in 2017 to holding the same position with the Wolverines in 2018 to becoming the offensive coordinator in 2022 to becoming the head coach just two years later.

Moore has, since his introduction last week as the team’s 21st head coach, been making the rounds on the media, from appearing on Pat McAfee’s show on Thursday to the Rich Eisen Show on Friday.

Eisen, an outspoken Michigan alum, asked Moore how he got into coaching, what his first meeting with Jim Harbaugh was like, and how he earned the position of head coach over the course of his tenure in Ann Arbor.

Watch the entire exchange below.

💻 @Coach_SMoore It's been quite the coaching journey for the new @UMichFootball head coach, who started as a graduate assistant at Louisville and now sees him taking over the defending National Champions:#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/wXC1WnllOy — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 2, 2024

