WATCH: Sherrone Moore addresses recruits at SMSB football camp

DETROIT — The first sign of summer for some is Memorial Day. But for college football fans in metro Detroit, the SoundMind SoundBody camp is the beginning of all things summer in the football world.

Multiple big-name coaches descended upon Wayne State University for SMSB, and before recruits took to the field to work out, many of those coaches addressed the campers. Among them was first-year Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore.

Moore spoke to the audience for just over two minutes, sharing how to have the mentality of a champion as well as his general thoughts on football.

“How it was built — a foundation of hard work,” Moore said. “We have talented players but you’ve got to work your tail off every single second, every single moment to become a champion.”

You can watch his entire speech below, but be advised, there is profanity.

Sherrone Moore gives a speech to the campers at @smsbacademy pic.twitter.com/Y8lGUbhGCr — Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) May 30, 2024

Beyond Moore, other Big Ten coaches who spoke included Michigan State‘s Jonathan Smith and Purdue’s Ryan Walters.

