Watch: Will Sheppard's 85-yard TD catch tied for fourth longest in Vanderbilt football history

In its game Saturday against Florida, Vanderbilt football has the chance to earn its second-consecutive win in its series against the Gators, something it hasn’t done since 1955.

In the process, the Commodores ended up accomplishing another notable feat.

Ken Seals’ 85-yard touchdown pass to Will Sheppard in the first quarter is tied for the fourth-longest reception in program history and stands as Vanderbilt’s longest pass play since 1992.

With Florida leading 7-0, Seals faked a handoff and immediately connected with a streaking Sheppard, who hauled in the throw near the Vanderbilt 30-yard line and had a clear path to the end zone. When he crossed the goal line, no Gators defensive player was within about 10 years of him.

It was the longest catch of Sheppard’s career, eclipsing a 56-yard reception he had in 2021. The 6-foot-3 senior is the Commodores’ leading receiver this season, entering Saturday with 443 yards and seven touchdowns.

The longest receptions in Vanderbilt football history

Sheppard’s touchdown catch not only evened the score for his team, but etched his name in the program record book.

Here’s a look at where Sheppard’s reception stands among the longest passing plays ever at Vanderbilt.

Clarence Sevillian: 88 yards vs. Tennessee (1992)

Bill Fuqua: 87 yards vs. LSU (1945)

Clarence Sevillian: 86 yards vs. Duke (1991)

Will Sheppard: 85 yards vs. Florida (2023)

Bucky Curtis: 85 yards vs. Alabama (1950)

Tavarus Hogans: 84 yards vs. Ole Miss (1999)

