WATCH: Shedeur Sanders looking sharp early in fall camp

Fans of the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping for big things in 2023 given the momentum of the team since the hiring of head coach Deion Sanders. One of the big reasons for the optimism, outside of Coach Prime himself, is the addition of talented quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

NFL Rookie Watch, an X (formerly known as Twitter) account that keeps track of the rookies playing in the NFL, gave Buffaloes fans another reason to be excited when it reposted a Well Off Media clip of Sanders showing off his arm at a CU fall camp practice.

Sanders was shown hitting three of his top receivers in rapid succession. First up, he found Xavier Weaver on the right side of the field before hitting Jimmy Horn Jr up the middle. His last throw was a great deep pass to Javon Antonio, Colorado’s own “Megatron” on the left side of the field for a TD.

Shedeur Sanders taking SHOTS in Colorado’s first camp practice 😳 Sanders recently spent time this off-season training with names like Russell Wilson and Courtland Sutton. Sanders was recently placed on the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which goes to the nation’s “most… pic.twitter.com/IQPdE2Dje6 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire