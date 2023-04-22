WATCH: Shedeur Sanders connects with Travis Hunter for spring game TD

Overall, that was an entertaining first half of football. Colorado’s first-team squads held a clear advantage, as you’d expect, and we were treated to multiple big plays on both sides of the ball.

To start the 11-on-11 play, the Buffaloes’ first-team offense was pinned against the second-team defense, and Shedeur Sanders had no issues picking apart DC Charles Kelley’s second unit. Sanders connected with Travis Hunter and tight end Louis Passarello early in the drive before hitting Hunter again for a 14-yard touchdown.

Incoming freshman Dylan Edwards also broke loose for a 35-yard rush to help set up the score.

Take a look at the first of what could be many Hunter touchdowns at Folsom Field:

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

More Football!

REPORT: Colorado lands former Kentucky DB Vito Tisdale WATCH: Colorado OC Sean Lewis talks game plan for Black & Gold Day scrimmage How to watch, listen and stream Colorado football's 2023 spring game

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire