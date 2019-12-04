The ice got a little hot Tuesday night in San Jose. Towards the end of the Sharks' 5-2 blowout loss against the Capitals, tempers began to flare.

Sharks winger Evander Kane was ejected for elbowing Washington defenseman Radko Gudas in the head with slightly over five minutes left in the third period. Gudas' teammates Tom Wilson and Alex Ovechkin each took exception, with Wilson hitting Kane.

Evander Kane gets a game misconduct for elbowing Radko Gudas in the head pic.twitter.com/OrBuBZR9a8 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 4, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kane and Wilson were seen chirping all the way to their respective benches, with Kane exiting the game.

Wilson escorts Kane off the ice pic.twitter.com/pQhSZQM4lA — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) December 4, 2019

It didn't stop there, too. Sharks center Joe Thornton chimed in before Wilson hit him with a "kiss the ring" comeback.

The ring comment appears to be in response to Thornton bringing up Wilson not fighting Ryan Reaves.

"At least I got a ring though...he went to the press box and we won. I'll take that."

Reaves was a healthy scratch when Caps won Cup.



— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 4, 2019

[RELATED: Kane fined $5K for elbowing Gudas in Sharks' blowout loss]

Story continues

Kane avoided suspension, but received the maximum fine of $5,000 for his hit on Gudas.

Related Content from TMZ Sports

Drake trolls Joel Embiid at Raptors game with championship ring

Myles Garrett appears at charity event after NFL suspension

Jerry Jones says he won't fire Jason Garrett during season

Carmelo Anthony FaceTimes son after huge game with Blazers











Watch Sharks' Joe Thornton, Capitals' Tom Wilson talk trash on benches originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area