WATCH: Shaquille Leonard posts rehab update agility drills

Indianapolis Colts star linebacker Shaquille Leonard is one of the biggest question marks surrounding the team entering training camp next week, but he posted an update in regards to his rehab progress.

Leonard missed the entire offseason workout program as he continued to work his way back from a second surgery to correct a nerve issue in his back—the same one that limited him to just three games in 2022.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Maniac posted an update on his progress as he ran through some agility drills.

A promising sign? #Colts LB Shaquille Leonard posts on his Instagram story that he's putting in "some final touches" ahead of next week's training camp. pic.twitter.com/g2DWKIoNhu — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) July 18, 2023

Nerve issues are always worrisome in the NFL because it’s never a clean-cut rehab process. Players come back from nerve injuries at different rates and at different levels so this is certainly something to continue monitoring.

This video shows Leonard has come a pretty long way since his second surgery, but it also shows he still has work to do in getting back to his pre-injury form—if that’s even a possibility.

Advertisement

Regardless, this is a positive sign that Leonard is potentially closer to returning to the field at some point during training camp.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire