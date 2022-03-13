Watch: Shane Lowry goes berserk after hole-in-one on TPC Sawgrass' 17th hole

The Guinness will be flowing in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Sunday night.

That's because Irishman Shane Lowry aced the par-3 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass during the third round of The Players Championship. The hole-in-one came from 124 yards and marked the 10th on that hole in tournament history.

The celebration was almost better than the shot, too, as Lowry went electric with his best Ultimate Warrior impression. He then loaded up a high-five for Ian Poulter, but Poulter wisely pulled his hand at the last second to avoid injury.

HOLE-IN-ONE AT THE ISLAND GREEN 🚨@ShaneLowryGolf makes the 10th ace on No. 17 in @THEPLAYERSChamp history. pic.twitter.com/HqSYe4XuZh — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 13, 2022

Full-field scores from The Players Championship

And perhaps best of all, after pulling the ball from the cup, Lowry launched the ball across the water and into the crowd like a baseball. (Lowry later signed the ball for the fan who caught it on the 18th tee box.)

The crowd at 17 is buzzing. pic.twitter.com/449D9YEDln — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 13, 2022

Before Lowry, Ryan Moore was the last player to ace No. 17, doing so during the opening round in 2019. Lowry now has two aces on Tour, his other coming on Augusta National's 16th hole during the 2016 Masters.