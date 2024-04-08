WATCH: Shane Bieber speaks on season-ending injury

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Shane Bieber, the Cleveland Guardians‘ ace pitcher, spoke Monday on the elbow injury that ended his 2024 season.

Bieber told reporters he started to feel elbow pain in the middle innings of the Guards’ recent game against the Oakland Athletics, but he “ignored it a little bit, chalked it up to Opening Day soreness, cold.”

Shane Bieber on the timing of his season-ending Tommy John surgery (Procedure TBA) impacting his impending free agency…#Guardians @fox8news pic.twitter.com/UwQBFr60mf — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) April 8, 2024

Bieber said he has “an amazing support system” in his family and teammates.

“It’s easy to keep things in perspective. It could be a lot worse, I’ll put it that way,” Bieber said. “I’m coming to terms with everything. The contract situation — that’ll work out how it’s gonna work out. I truly believe that. I’ll be fine either way.

“It is a reality I have to deal with. I have no answers right now. I’m focusing on getting this thing done, getting it started and moving forward.”

