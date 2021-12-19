Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit game-winning step-back 3, Thunder beat Clippers

Kurt Helin
·1 min read
They had to do it to land Paul George, but the Clippers’ front office was not happy trading Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back in 2019. The Clippers knew they had a special player.

Gilgeous-Alexander reminded them of that when he drained a game-winning step-back three to give the Thunder the win over the Clippers Saturday night.

“Tough shot, hat’s off to him,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said after the game.

Even without George (right elbow injury), this is a loss the Clippers will regret. They led by four with :17 left despite giving up 10 offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter and having some ugly possessions in crunch time. But Gilgeous-Alexander had the layup to make it a two-point game, Justise Winslow missed a couple of free throws, and then rather than forcing a two that would have sent the game to overtime they let Gilgeous-Alexander get an uncontested look on that step back.

