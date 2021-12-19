Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit game-winning step-back 3, Thunder beat Clippers

They had to do it to land Paul George, but the Clippers’ front office was not happy trading Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back in 2019. The Clippers knew they had a special player.

Gilgeous-Alexander reminded them of that when he drained a game-winning step-back three to give the Thunder the win over the Clippers Saturday night.

SHAI FOR THE WIN 🥶 pic.twitter.com/fuS7TvYd1q — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 19, 2021

“Tough shot, hat’s off to him,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said after the game.

Even without George (right elbow injury), this is a loss the Clippers will regret. They led by four with :17 left despite giving up 10 offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter and having some ugly possessions in crunch time. But Gilgeous-Alexander had the layup to make it a two-point game, Justise Winslow missed a couple of free throws, and then rather than forcing a two that would have sent the game to overtime they let Gilgeous-Alexander get an uncontested look on that step back.

