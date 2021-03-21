WATCH: Sevilla strikes late equalizer… through star goalkeeper Bono

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicholas Mendola
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Goalkeeper goals for the win.

Er, for the draw, as usual.

If Sevilla keeps its top-four place, which looks increasingly likely, it could be aided by Bono heroics at an unusual end of the pitch.

[ MORE: Sad Newcastle blown out by Brighton ]

The club’s star goalkeeper delivered an equalizer at Real Valladolid on Saturday, moving Sevilla 10 points clear of fifth-place Real Sociedad with 10 matches left in their season (Real Sociedad has 11 matches left).

The late corner kick looked dead on multiple occasions before Jules Kounde swept the ball off the end line and to the keeper, who buried his chance from close-range.

“You do your job in goal and it’s very strange to see you there,” Bono said, via Football-Espana. “I looked at the coach and he told me to go up (for the corner), the chance fell well for me and I am grateful to score.”

More Premier League

Three things we learned from Brighton – Newcastle North London derby: Three things we learned from Arsenal – Tottenham Three things we learned from Leicester – Sheffield United

WATCH: Sevilla strikes late equalizer… through star goalkeeper Bono originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Sevilla goalkeeper Bono scores dramatic equaliser against Valladolid

    Sevilla's goalkeeper Bono scored an incredible 94th-minute equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw against Real Valladolid on Saturday.

  • Scott Parker admits beaten Fulham got what they deserved

    Leeds won 2-1 at Craven Cottage to end their London hoodoo.

  • Patrick Bamford responds to England squad snub with goal as Leeds beat Fulham

    The defeat saw the Cottagers fail to grasp the opportunity to move out of the relegation zone for the first time since December.

  • Zidane mystified by France continuing to exclude 'spectacular' Benzema

    Zinedine Zidane admitted he is still baffled by Karim Benzema's exclusion from the French national team after the striker starred again in Real Madrid's 3-1 victory over Celta Vigo on Saturday.

  • Bryan Rust with a Goal vs. New Jersey Devils

    Bryan Rust (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Goal vs. New Jersey Devils, 03/20/2021

  • ‘There’s still a way to go’ – Thomas Tuchel backs Thiago Silva to prolong career

    The 36-year-old signed a one-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

  • Government poised to take over running of Liverpool after string of corruption allegations

    The Government is poised to take over the running of the city of Liverpool this week after a string of corruption allegations, The Telegraph can disclose. The expected decision by the Local Government secretary Robert Jenrick to intervene in the running of one of the UK's biggest cities is unprecedented in modern times. Commissioners could be sent in to run the day-to-day operations of the council for several years, something which has only happened three times in the past 25 years. Commissioners were sent in by the Government to take over the running of councils in Northampton in 2018, Rotherham in 2015 and Towers Hamlets in 2014. None of them was the scale of a city like Liverpool, however. Max Caller, a respected local government inspector who was the commissioner in Tower Hamlets, was appointed by Mr Jenrick to lead the investigation into Liverpool last December. Mr Caller focused his investigation on property management, regeneration, highways, contracts and planning at the council over the past five years. The Telegraph understands that Mr Jenrick has now received the final report and recommendations from Mr Caller. He will make a final decision on what action to take this week before the formal purdah period begins ahead of the local government elections. It is likely that Mr Jenrick will order commissioners into Liverpool. Mr Caller has already briefed local MPs in the area about the findings which will be published this week. His report is understood to contain a “damning indictment of the council”. Councillors will still be elected in Liverpool but could cede executive powers to the commissioners for as long as they are appointed. The city's accounts have not been signed off by auditors for the past five years because of the continuing police inquiry into "financial irregularities". Mr Jenrick ordered the inquiry into Liverpool’s council last December following the arrest of city Mayor Joe Anderson. Mr Anderson was held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation. Mr Anderson has denied any wrongdoing and last week he told The Telegraph: “I have never taken a bribe in my life." A spokesman for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: “The Secretary of State has received the independent Best Value inspection team’s report. This is being considered carefully and next steps will be set out shortly.”

  • NBA MVP watch: Damian Lillard moving closer to the top spot

    Four-time MVP LeBron James dropped one spot, but it wasn’t due to a dip in production. Lillard just snatched the No. 2 slot with his heroics this week.

  • West Ham – Arsenal: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

    Can David Moyes and West Ham United right their top-four ship by taking advantage of a busy Arsenal at the London Stadium on Sunday?

  • Why did Alibaba's Jack Ma disappear for three months?

    Alibaba's Jack Ma appeared to fall out of favour after criticising China's regulators.

  • NCAA teams locked away in hotel rooms amid Texas reopening

    Looking down from her hotel room, Kentucky All-American Rhyne Howard can see the River Walk bustling with life. Such is life in Texas, where the governor has lifted his previous mask order and thrown open business “100 percent” if they so choose. The Texas reopening has caused health experts to worry it could lead to more spread of the virus just as the as the U.S. picks up the pace of vaccinations.

  • Wiggins scores 40 as short-handed Warriors beat Grizzlies

    Andrew Wiggins scored a season-high 40 points, Jordan Poole added 25 while starting in place of injured Stephen Curry, and the short-handed Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 116-103 on Friday night in the first of back-to-back meetings between the teams. Damion Lee had 21 points, also a season best, as the Warriors won their third in the last four games despite missing several key players. “It was fantastic, just the effort,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

  • UFC fighter Julija Stoliarenko collapses at weigh-in before fight cancelled

    The 27-year-old was visibly unsteady when on the stage and stumbled backwards before collapsing

  • NFL Rumors: Details of David Andrews' new contract with Patriots

    David Andrews' reported new four-year contract with the New England Patriots is a bargain.

  • How much more energy will the US need to electrify everything?

    Most economists agree that the quickest, lowest-cost way to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions is to plug everything that now burns fossil fuels—vehicles, buildings, factories—into a clean electricity grid. In a more conservative scenario, where electric vehicle adoption picks up just a little bit and buildings and industry rely mostly on fossil fuels, total demand will rise just 35% by 2050. “The good news is that it’s not going to break the grid,” says Abhyankar.

  • What First-Time Menstruators Should Know

    Scary Mommy got in touch with Dr. Alyssa Dweck, INTIMINA’s Sexual and Reproductive Health Expert, to get a better understanding of what first-time menstruators should know before, during, and after their first period.

  • Spa shootings could be first test of Georgia hate crimes law

    The murder case against a white man charged with shooting and killing six women of Asian descent and two other people at Atlanta-area massage businesses this week could become the first big test for Georgia’s new hate crimes law. Robert Aaron Long, 21, told police that the attacks Tuesday at two spas in Atlanta and another massage business near suburban Woodstock were not racially motivated and claimed to have a sex addiction. Because most of the victims were women of Asian descent, there's skepticism of that explanation and public clamoring for hate crime charges, especially among the Asian American community, which has faced rising numbers of attacks since the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

  • Recap: Karlee Stueckle's last second goal lifts No. 23 Washington women's soccer over Washington State, 2-1

    Pac-12 Networks' Elise Woodward recaps No. 23 Washington women's soccer thrilling 2-1 victory over Washington State on Friday, Mar. 19 in Seattle. Washington's Karlee Stueckle in the 90th minute sends a strike outside of the box that finds the back of the net to secure the Apple Cup victory. The Huskies move to 6-1-2 overall and 3-1-2 in the conference, while the Cougars drop to 4-1-1 overall and 0-1-1 in Pac-12 play.

  • Grading Riley Reiff’s deal with the Cincinnati Bengals: B+

    The Cincinnati Bengals have a new offensive tackle, adding Riley Reiff. Is this a clue into their plans with the fifth-overall pick?

  • Iced Earth’s Jon Schaffer to Be Held Without Bail Until Trial

    Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer will be held without bail until the trial for his role in the Capitol riot commences. As Indiana news station WUSA-9 reports, a federal judge gave the ruling during Schaffer's bail hearing on Friday. The guitarist is facing six charges for his involvement in the insurrection on Jan. 6, which includes engaging in…