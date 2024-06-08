How to watch SEVEN Liverpool transfer targets at Euro 2024 this summer

Many Liverpool supporters will spend the summer twiddling their thumbs.

While there is plenty of football on the TV over the next two months, not a great deal of it will involve the Reds. Instead, much of the focus will be on what's happening off the pitch.

The summer transfer window provides plenty of entertainment in itself, with rumours around every bend. While many will turn out to be nothing more than hot air, some may well stick.

So, it may be worth undertaking some scouting missions in the coming weeks, with Euro 2024 offering supporters the perfect opportunity to get to know some of Liverpool's transfer targets in greater detail.

Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa

Liverpool have been linked with Juventus winger Federico Chiesa since the dawn of time. The Italian has been touted with an Anfield switch year after year, with a Merseyside move never even coming close to materialising.

However, with Chiesa's contract expiring in 2025 and the forward not part of incoming Juve manager Thiago Motta's plans, the 26-year-old could finally be on the market.

The Euro 2020 winner has reportedly been scouted by the Reds in recent times, with the attacker among the players selected to defend Italy's crown at Euro 2024.

Whether he will start for Gli Azzurri remains to be seen but he will certainly earn some minutes off the bench at the very least, helping Italy in the 'group of death' alongside Italy and Croatia.

Italy vs Albania (20:00) - 15/06/24

Spain vs Italy (20:00) - 20/06/24

Croatia vs Italy (20:00) - 24/06/24

Lutsharel Geertruida, Feyenoord player and Liverpool target

2024-05-05 Feyenoord v PEC Zwolle - Dutch Eredivisie ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MAY 5: Lutsharel Geertruida of Feyenoord celebrates after scoring the fourth goal of the team during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Feyenoord and PEC Zwolle at Stadion Feijenoord on May 5, 2024 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Photo by Hans van der Valk/BSR Agency Rotterdam Netherlands Content not available for redistribution in The Netherlands directly or indirectly through any third parties. Copyright: xBSRxAgencyx

Whether Liverpool would have been connected with Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida if it weren't for Arne Slot's Anfield arrival is debatable, but the versatile defender has now been strongly linked with a move to Merseyside.

The Dutchman, who can play as a centre-back, right back or even holding midfielder, flourished under Slot's guidance in Rotterdam, but looks set to leave Feyenoord in the coming months.

However, Liverpool face competition for the 23-year-old, with a strong performance at Euro 2024 with the Netherlands only likely to attract more suitors.

Liverpool fans will be eager to watch the Netherlands play in Germany anyway given Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch have all been called up, but Geertruida - if he features - will provide an added motivation.

Poland vs Netherlands (14:00) - 16/06/24

Netherlands vs France (20:00) - 21/06/24

Netherlands vs Austria (17:00) - 25/06/24

Nico Williams

Athletic Club v RCD Mallorca - LaLiga EA Sports Nico Williams of Athletic Club in action during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Athletic Club and RCD Mallorca at San Mames on February 2, 2024, in Bilbao, Spain. Bilbao San Mames Basque Country Spain RL_ATHvRCDM_071 Copyright: xRicardoxLarreinax

Nico Williams is another name that has been consistently linked with a Liverpool move over recent months, with plenty of other suitors for the Athletic Club winger as well.

The speedy forward will travel with Spain to Euro 2024 and is expected to get plenty of minutes under his belt on the left flank, with Liverpool fans able to catch a glimpse of a long-term target.

He will take on Chiesa and his Italy teammates during the group stage and will be hopeful of helping La Roja to a record fourth European crown.

Spain vs Croatia (17:00) - 15/06/24

Spain vs Italy (20:00) 20/06/24

Albania vs Spain (20:00) - 24/06/24

Maximilian Beier

Max Beier

BEIER Maximillian Team TSG Hoffenheim jubelt nach seinem Tor zum 2 : 2 Ausgleich DFL Bundesliga Saison 2023 - 2024 Bundesliga Spiel BVB - TSG Hoffenheim 2 : 3 am 25.02. 2024 in Dortmund DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and/or QUASI-VIDEO *** BEIER Maximillian Team TSG Hoffenheim cheers after his goal to equalize 2 2 DFL Bundesliga season 2023 2024 Bundesliga match BVB TSG Hoffenheim 2 3 on 25 02 2024 in Dortmund DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and or QUASI VIDEO Copyright: xLacixPerenyix

Links with Liverpool have gone a little cold over recent months for Hoffenheim attacker Maximilian Beier, but he remains a name that has been frequently linked with Anfield.

The German youngster, who can feature on the wing or as a central striker, has enjoyed an explosive Bundesliga campaign, netting 16 goals in 35 appearances.

He is part of Julian Nagelsmann's Germany squad for a home tournament, but is more likely to be a rotation option than a starter.

Germany vs Sccotland (20:00) - 14/06/24

Germany vs Hungary (17:00) - 19/06/24

Switzerland vs Germany (20:00) - 23/06/24

David Hancko

Eredivisie: Vitesse v Feyenoord Arnhem - David Hancko of Feyenoord during the Eredivisie match between Vitesse v Feyenoord at Gelredome on 21 January 2024 in Arnhem, The Netherlands. Copyright: xYannickxVerhoevenx

Another Feyenoord defender linked with Liverpool, David Hancko is a name that interested the Reds long before Arne Slot's switch to Anfield.

The centre-back, who will represent Slovakia at Euro 2024, is a boyhood Liverpool fan and has been linked with the Reds despite recently signing a contract extension in the Netherlands.

The left-footed defender is of interest to other sides across Europe, but he could be a cost-effective option for Liverpool as they look to replace the outgoing Joel Matip this summer.

Belgium vs Slovakia (17:00) - 17/06/24

Slovakia vs Ukraine (14:00) - 21/06/24

Slovakia vs Romania (17:00) - 26/06/24

Georgiy Sudakov

Georgiy Sudakov, Shakhtar Donetsk. Liverpool target.

Georgiy Sudakov Schachtar Donezk, 10 GER, Schachtar Donezk vs. Royal Antwerpen FC, Fussball, Champions League, Gruppe H, Spieltag 5, Saison 2023/2024, 28.11.2023 GER, Schachtar Donezk vs. Royal Antwerpen FC, Fussball, Champions League, Gruppe H, Spieltag 5, Saison 2023/2024, 28.11.2023 Hamburg *** Georgiy Sudakov Shakhtar Donetsk, 10 GER, Shakhtar Donetsk vs Royal Antwerp FC, Football, Champions League, Group H, Matchday 5, 2023 2024 season, 28 11 2023 GER, Shakhtar Donetsk vs Royal Antwerp FC, Football, Champions League, Group H, Matchday 5, 2023 2024 season, 28 11 2023 Hamburg Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/MarcelxvonxFehrnx EP_MFN

As the Reds scouted the globe for talented youngsters, they came across Ukraine starlet Georgiy Sudakov. Another Shakhtar Donetsk wonderkid, he has been subject to Liverpool interest.

The attacking midfielder has caught the eye in Ukraine and on the continent with some impressive Champions League displays, with a manageable but risky fee of £34m having been suggested.

He is likely to feature heavily for Ukraine at Euro 2024, coming up against fellow Liverpool target Hancko.

Romania vs Ukraine (14:00) - 17/06/24

Slovakia vs Ukraine (14:00) - 21/06/24

Ukraine vs Belgium (17:00) - 26/06/24

Joao Neves

Joao Neves of Benfica.

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE 1/4 DE FINALE RETOUR MARSEILLE-BENFICA SPORTPIXPRESS/MAXPPP - MARSEILLLE 18/04/2024 UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE 1/4 DE FINALE RETOUR MARSEILLE-BENFICA neves joao MARSEILLLE ORANGE VELODROME FRANCE PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBELxSUIxUK Copyright: xMAXPPPxSPORTPIXPRESSx HD8459 HD8459

A name that Football Manager players will be incredibly familiar with, Joao Neves is the latest wonderkid produced by Benfica's academy.

The midfielder has been named in Roberto Martinez's Portugal squad after a remarkable season in Lisbon, with the 19-year-old already a linchpin for Benfica.

He has a handful of Portugal caps to his name and boasts a good chance of starting matches in Germany, with Liverpool among the many, many sides intrigued by his brilliance.

A £102m release clause is likely to put Liverpool off pursuing a deal, but an impressive Euro 2024 campaign is only going to boost competition for his signature.

Portugal vs Czechia (20:00) - 18/06/24

Turkiye vs Portugal (17:00) - 22/06/24

Georgia vs Portugal (20:00) - 26/06/24

Lutsharel Geertruida, Feyenoord player and Liverpool target

