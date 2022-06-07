WATCH: Seth Trimble USA Basketball highlights

UNC basketball signee Seth Trimble made the USA Basketball U18 team last week as one of the 12 member roster. The team is competing in the FIBA Americas Championship in Mexico, taking place from June 6-12.

Team USA won its first game on Monday and Trimble shined during the opener.

Despite not getting the normal publicity as some of the other members of the roster, Trimble was one of the better players throughout the tryout portion of camp over the last two weeks.

Here are some notable highlights from Trimble’s USA Basketball tryout and practice sessions.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.