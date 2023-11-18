WATCH: Seth Trimble gets Dean Dome on feet after big dunk

Sophomore guard Seth Trimble wasn’t part of the transfer portal exodus that the North Carolina Tar Heels saw in the offseason. Instead, he opted to stay despite knowing he’d have a role on the bench.

With Trimble returning, North Carolina’s guard depth is even deeper now as he looks to make a big leap forward in his development. Through three games, Trimble has flashed some signs of getting better as he’s backed up RJ Davis at the point guard spot.

And on Friday night, Trimble had an early highlight play.

After a Jae’Lyn Withers block, Trimble took the pass from Davis and threw down a two-handed dunk on the UC-Riverside player. Watch the dunk below:

THIS SEQUENCE 🔥🔥 Jae’Lyn Withers block leads to a Seth Trimble SLAM. 😳 pic.twitter.com/mQKqm9tWep — SLAM University (@slam_university) November 18, 2023

Trimble got the UNC crowd on their feet with the big dunk as UNC extended the lead to 24-9. They would go on to cruise to the win, moving to 3-0 on the year.

The Tar Heels will head to the Bahamas to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis, opening up against Northern Iowa.

