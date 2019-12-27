Watch Seth Curry’s no-look pass to Luka Doncic for a dunk

Kurt Helin

Luka Doncic is back on the court for Dallas after missing four games with a tweaked ankle.

Seth Curry welcomed him back with a no-look pass for a dunk — one Doncic loved.

Seth may not pass like his brother, but he has his moments.

The Mavericks and Spurs are locked in a close game midway through the third quarter.

 

