Watch: Sergio Garcia eliminates Lee Westwood with a hole-in-one in playoff in WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas — Walk-off and tee shot are not two phrases typically paired together.

But that’s exactly what happened on Friday when Sergio Garcia stepped to the tee on the fourth playoff hole in his match with Lee Westwood at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event at Austin Country Club.

Garcia and Westwood were tied in Group 8 with two victories and a loss each, forcing the extra golf. The pair posted par on each of the first three playoff holes until Garcia — who now has a home in Austin with his wife Angela — knocked Westwood out of the tournament with one swing.

Sealed with an ACE. 💪@TheSergioGarcia is through to the Round of 16 with a HOLE-IN-ONE on the 4th. pic.twitter.com/5sGyh2U3fY — WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (@DellMatchPlay) March 26, 2021

Garcia has never won the WGC-Match Play, although he did reach the consolation match in 2010 and boasts a 33-24-1 overall record in the competition.

Garcia is the 39th seed in the tournament and he’ll face 48th seed Mackenzie Hughes in Saturday’s Round of 16.