WATCH: Senior RB Chez Mellusi breaks off a big run at practice

On a day when Badgers star running back Braelon Allen didn’t participate in practice, senior tailback Chez Mellusi, who is just nine months and some change removed from a torn ACL, reportedly received first-team reps.

Last season, the 5-foot-11, 210-pound RB, who started the Badgers’ first nine games, carried the ball 173 times for 815 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught an additional seven passes for 66 yards, totaling 881 yards from scrimmage.

Expected to play a significant role in new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram’s offense, Mellusi showed the defense just how healthy he is, ripping off a 50-yard touchdown run against the No. 2 defense.

In the video below, courtesy of the UW Twitter account, you’ll see Mellusi make one cut, then hit the hole hard, exploding for a long TD run.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire