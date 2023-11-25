Watch: On Senior Day, Aaron Young gets a touchdown for Rutgers football

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Aaron Young brought SHI Stadium back to life, scoring a touchdown for Rutgers football in a first half that was controlled by Maryland Taulia Tagovailoa.

(Not a dig on Maryland, just that Tagovailoa is that good).

Down 28-3, quarterback Gavin Wimsatt found Young on a flat route. The running back, who was honored on Senior Day, ran 10 yards into the end zone with 6:43 left in the second quarter.

Young took an excellent angle on the run to get the second touchdown of the season. Both of Young’s touchdowns have been receptions.

In the first half, Young also had two carries for four yards.

Rutgers came into the game 6-5 (3-5 Big Ten). It was the first time since 2014 that the Scarlet Knights have been outright bowl-eligible. They are chasing their first winning season since 2014, which was their first year in the Big Ten.

