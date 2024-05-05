WATCH: Seiya Suzuki runs bases before Cubs-Brewers finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Seiya Suzuki appears to be progressing towards a rehab assignment. The Cubs right fielder was spotted running from third to home ahead of Sunday’s game against the Brewers.

Seiya Suzuki getting some running in pic.twitter.com/fRl7iVQ8I2 — Kyle W (@K_Williamsmedia) May 5, 2024

Suzuki went on the 10-Day IL with a right oblique strain on Apr. 15. Since then Mike Tauchman has taken on the bulk of the work in right field.

In 15 games before hitting the IL, Suzuki was one of the Cubs’ best hitters. He slashed .305/.368/.525 with three home runs and 13 RBI.

