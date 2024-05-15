Watch: See Caitlin Clark's first points in WNBA as member of Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark's first points in the WNBA didn't come on one of her trademark logo-distance 3-pointers. Instead, her first professional bucket came right at the rim on a layup midway through the second quarter against Connecticut in the WNBA season opener Tuesday night.

Clark missed her first four shots and was called for two early fouls, sending her to the bench for a good portion of the first quarter.

Here's Clark's first WNBA points:

It's been a rough start for the former Iowa star. Clark started the game 1-of-5 from the field with four turnovers and two fouls in her first 13:18 of WNBA court time.

Clark hit her first 3-pointer with 33 seconds left in the first half.

Caitlin Clark's first WNBA 3 ptr pic.twitter.com/Upq4dOqdJJ — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) May 15, 2024

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: See Caitlin Clark's first points in WNBA as member of Indiana Fever