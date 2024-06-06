Watch the second episode of ‘Grit & Glory: Journey To The Draft’ featuring Bo Nix

After previously releasing the first episode of Grit & Glory: Journey To The Draft in early May, Bolt Tv released the second episode two weeks ago.

The three-part series follows new Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix as he prepares for the 2024 NFL draft. The second episode features Nix’s pro day and his preparation for that throwing session.

“As a kid I always wanted to know how the quarterbacks I looked up to prepared for the NFL draft,” Nix told Bud McLaughlin of 256 Today. “This is an opportunity to do just that — to share my process with the next generation and provide some insights that hopefully will help in their journey.”

You can check out Episode 2 below:

The series shows Nix working with QB Country coaches David Morris and Ben Neill and it includes interviews with his parents — Patrick and Krista — and former coaches Dan Lanning and Kenny Dillingham.

The third and final episode is yet to be released. It will feature behind-the-scenes footage of Nix’s family celebrating when the Broncos picked him in the first round of the NFL draft earlier this offseason.

