WATCH: SEC Network uses wrong photo for KJ Jefferson after his TD pass

KJ Jefferson had already ran for two touchdowns in the first half. When he found Jadon Haselwood over the middle in the third quarter, it was proof.

Auburn has no answer.

Jefferson’s 11-yard touchdown strike to Haselwood in the middle of the end zone with 6:02 left in the frame gave Arkansas a 24-13 lead. Jefferson ran for a one-yard score in the first quarter and a 13-yard one in the second to help the Razorbacks to a 17-13 lead at the break.

Haselwood, for his part, had five catches for 61 yards and the score to the point of the touchdown. Jefferson was 14 of 22 passing for 210 yards and he had 15 yards on the ground, a number that was lowered by three sacks for a loss of 18.

Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has split the difference halfway through the third quarter. Arkansas has had 25 rushes and 22 passing attempts.

Pitch and catch pic.twitter.com/P2D7ShMBDI — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 29, 2022

The photo isn't of KJ Jefferson

@SECNetwork keeps putting the wrong guy on KJ Jefferson’s bio strip. You’d think they’d catch that after the first time, but… — lovethosehogs 🐗 (@lovethosehogs) October 29, 2022

That isn't KJ

Yes that’s about right that’s KJ Jefferson 🥴🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/Q2T1I11Ia7 — CoDy HiGhRoLlER (@CT35_012) October 29, 2022

Jefferson gets respect from even non-fans

I like KJ Jefferson, dude's a freight train — 𝘊𝘰𝘭𝘦 ☆≈ (@Staffords_House) October 29, 2022

Where would Arkansas be without Jefferson?

kj jefferson having another day huh? HIM. — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) October 29, 2022

Jadon Haselwood deserves love

Jadon Haselwood was never going to be Treylon Burks 2.0, but he brought a similar toughness to that receiver room to help keep the Arkansas passing game afloat. — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) October 29, 2022

Jefferson threw a touchdown pass immediately after this tweet

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire