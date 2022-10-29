WATCH: SEC Network uses wrong photo for KJ Jefferson after his TD pass

E. Wayne Bolin
·2 min read

KJ Jefferson had already ran for two touchdowns in the first half. When he found Jadon Haselwood over the middle in the third quarter, it was proof.

Auburn has no answer.

Jefferson’s 11-yard touchdown strike to Haselwood in the middle of the end zone with 6:02 left in the frame gave Arkansas a 24-13 lead. Jefferson ran for a one-yard score in the first quarter and a 13-yard one in the second to help the Razorbacks to a 17-13 lead at the break.

Haselwood, for his part, had five catches for 61 yards and the score to the point of the touchdown. Jefferson was 14 of 22 passing for 210 yards and he had 15 yards on the ground, a number that was lowered by three sacks for a loss of 18.

Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has split the difference halfway through the third quarter. Arkansas has had 25 rushes and 22 passing attempts.

The photo isn't of KJ Jefferson

That isn't KJ

Jefferson gets respect from even non-fans

Where would Arkansas be without Jefferson?

Jadon Haselwood deserves love

Jefferson threw a touchdown pass immediately after this tweet

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire

Recommended Stories