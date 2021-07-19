WATCH: SEC Network releases hype video with Luke Combs’ song

The Southeastern Conference media days are upon us. Over the next several days, players and coaches will meet with the media in preparation for the upcoming season.

The LSU Tigers will be represented by head coach Ed Orgeron with cornerback Derek Stingley Jr and offensive lineman Austin Deculus. There is plenty of talking points for the Tigers including who will be the starting quarterback when they travel to Los Angeles, California, on Sept. 4.

Ahead of the start of media days, the SEC released a hype video with country singer Luke Combs to get you all ready for the college football season.

In the south, it feels like it is all about college football and country music, so it should come as no surprise they tie them together. Both Singley and Oregon made the cut for the video. The SEC is ready to put a little “South on ya” in 2021.

Ahead of the media sessions, CBS Sports put together a preview for each SEC school