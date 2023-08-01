Watch out, SEC. Jalen Graham’s practices starting to look like his games

For Arkansas fans who only watched the games last year and didn’t hear or read about coach Eric Musselman’s remarks before or after, one of the biggest questions was why forward Jalen Graham wasn’t getting more run.

Graham, a 6-foot-9 forward with an offensive game unlike anyone else on the Razorbacks’ roster, was the most roller-coaster player on the team. He scored 16 points against North Carolina-Asheville, then played five minutes combine against LSU and Missouri the next two games. He scored 16 against Alabama, then played nine minutes combined against Vanderbilt and Mizzou.

It was the norm, practically. But there was also a reason for it, something casual fans didn’t notice as much as Musselman, his staff and Arkansas opponents. Graham’s defense and rebounding were poor. Not mediocre, but a liability.

Apparently, that’s changing. So far in the offseason, Musselman said, no one has changed more during practice sessions than his dynamic scoring forward.

“Jalen Graham’s practice habits are dramatically different than last year. Dramatically,” Musselman said. “He’s done an incredible job of understanding expectations and following through on his part.”

That was the knock last year. Graham’s sense of urgency when the ball wasn’t in his or his teammates’ hands was lacking. Musselman pointed it out semi-regularly.

Imagine, then, if that is fixed. The guy who scored 26 points in 27 minutes on 12 of 15 shooting against Florida should no longer follow it up with games of eight, two, zero, two, two, zero and two points. Arkansas will have a legitimate scoring threat from anywhere within 15 feet – and with moves to spare – and a capable player on the other end, too, all in one person.

His coach is excited to see things make a 180-degree turn.

“There’s been some evolving even this summer.”

