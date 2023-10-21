How to Watch: SEC football’s Week 8 slate of games

Week 8 of the 2023 college football campaign has arrived with the Southeastern Conference lined up for an abbreviated set of games. The penultimate weekend of October has five SEC school in action — four of them playing a fellow conference peer while the fifth hosts a non-conference affair.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs travel to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks while the Tennessee Volunteers take a trip to Tuscaloosa to face the Alabama Crimson Tide. Meanwhile, South Carolina will be at the Missouri Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels will host the Auburn Tigers.

The LSU Tigers will host the Army Black Knights.

Take a look below at how to follow the action on Saturday as nine SEC teams grind it out on the collegiate gridiron.

Mississippi State at Arkansas

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023

Time: Noon EDT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Read more at Razorbacks Wire

Tennessee at Alabama

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023

Time: 3:30 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: CBS Sports

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Read more at Roll Tide Wire and Vols Wire

South Carolina at Missouri

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023

Time: 3:30 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Ole Miss at Auburn

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Read more at Auburn Wire

Army at LSU

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Read more at LSU Tigers Wire

