How to Watch: SEC football’s Week 8 slate of games
Week 8 of the 2023 college football campaign has arrived with the Southeastern Conference lined up for an abbreviated set of games. The penultimate weekend of October has five SEC school in action — four of them playing a fellow conference peer while the fifth hosts a non-conference affair.
The Mississippi State Bulldogs travel to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks while the Tennessee Volunteers take a trip to Tuscaloosa to face the Alabama Crimson Tide. Meanwhile, South Carolina will be at the Missouri Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels will host the Auburn Tigers.
The LSU Tigers will host the Army Black Knights.
Take a look below at how to follow the action on Saturday as nine SEC teams grind it out on the collegiate gridiron.
Mississippi State at Arkansas
Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:
Date: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023
Time: Noon EDT
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)
Tennessee at Alabama
Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:
Date: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023
Time: 3:30 p.m. EDT
TV Channel: CBS Sports
Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)
South Carolina at Missouri
Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:
Date: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023
Time: 3:30 p.m. EDT
TV Channel: SEC Network
Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)
Ole Miss at Auburn
Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:
Date: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023
Time: 7 p.m. EDT
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)
Army at LSU
Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:
Date: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023
Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT
TV Channel: SEC Network
Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)
