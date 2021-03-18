Watch: Sebastian Cappelen goes shirtless to hit shot from the mud
Playing his second hole of the opening round and coming off a bogey at his first, Sebastian Cappelen did what he felt needed to be done – he stripped off his shirt, one shoe and a sock, rolled up his pants, and tried to save par.
He didn’t.
Cappelen, who began Round 1 of The Honda Classic on the 10th hole, played his third shot from the mud on the par-4 11th. He hacked out to 12 feet but couldn’t convert the save.
Pretty good shot all things considered. 💦#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/qWOxwUqsph
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 18, 2021
Ranked 161st on the FedExCup points list, Cappelen birdied his next two holes to get back to even par, but bogeyed the par-4 16th and then made 8 at the par-3 17th after hitting two into the water.
He did manage to eagle the par-5 18th, but made the turn in 4 over par.
Cappelen wasn’t the only person to play from the mud at the 11th on Thursday.
Adam Scott also started his round at the 10th, also began with a bogey and also hit his second shot into the watery gunk next to the green at No. 11.
The shoes are coming off...@AdamScott with a wild par save. 😱#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/kxP3hUZWJ3
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 18, 2021
But unlike Cappelen, Scott only discarded his shoes and socks. Instead of doffing the shirt, he donned a rain jacket. And instead of making bogey, Scott saved par, splashing out to 12 feet and making the putt.