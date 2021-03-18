Watch: Sebastian Cappelen goes shirtless to hit shot from the mud

Playing his second hole of the opening round and coming off a bogey at his first, Sebastian Cappelen did what he felt needed to be done – he stripped off his shirt, one shoe and a sock, rolled up his pants, and tried to save par.

He didn’t.

Cappelen, who began Round 1 of The Honda Classic on the 10th hole, played his third shot from the mud on the par-4 11th. He hacked out to 12 feet but couldn’t convert the save.

Ranked 161st on the FedExCup points list, Cappelen birdied his next two holes to get back to even par, but bogeyed the par-4 16th and then made 8 at the par-3 17th after hitting two into the water.

He did manage to eagle the par-5 18th, but made the turn in 4 over par.

Cappelen wasn’t the only person to play from the mud at the 11th on Thursday.

Adam Scott also started his round at the 10th, also began with a bogey and also hit his second shot into the watery gunk next to the green at No. 11.

But unlike Cappelen, Scott only discarded his shoes and socks. Instead of doffing the shirt, he donned a rain jacket. And instead of making bogey, Scott saved par, splashing out to 12 feet and making the putt.