Watch Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers

On Sunday, October 3, Seattle Seahawks face the San Francisco 49ers in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

Who: Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers

When:Sunday, October 3 at 4:05 p.m.

Network: FOX

How to Live Stream Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Seattle Seahawks schedule or San Francisco 49ers schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.

