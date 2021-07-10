Watch Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times
How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals
On Sunday, January 9, Seattle Seahawks face the Arizona Cardinals in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
Who: Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals
When:Sunday, January 9 at 4:25 p.m.
Network: FOX
How to Live Stream Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Seattle Seahawks schedule or Arizona Cardinals schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.
